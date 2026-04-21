Patriots coach Mike Vrabel breaks silence after published photos of him with Dianna Russini

Vrabel publicly addressed his behavior for the first time while speaking in the media room at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, just days before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Patriots coach Mike Vrabel adresses photos of him and NFL reporter
“Let me first begin by saying thank you. Thank you for your patience that you’ve shown in a personal and private matter for me, and obviously everybody involved,” Vrabel told reporters, without mentioning Russini by name. “I know that that’s not easy for you, and I respect that and appreciate your efforts in doing so.”
Vrabel said he had a “very candid” conversation with Patriots players about his behavior on Monday, something he wanted to do before making a public statement.
“It was never my intention to have them [the players] speak to you or address you before I did,” Vrabel said. “I also don’t want to take away from the Draft...This is an important time for us.”
Earlier this month, The New York Post published poolside photos of Vrabel and Russini, showing the two holding hands, embracing, and sitting in a pool and hot tub.
“I’ve had some difficult conversations with people I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players,” Vrabel added. “Those have been positive and productive. We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions, and that starts with me.”
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The Post also said the photos were taken before the NFL owners’ meetings, which began in Phoenix on March 29.
Vrabel and Russini are both married.
At the time, Vrabel told the newspaper, “Those photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable.” Russini added that they “don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day.”
Vrabel says he plans to continue attacking each day with “humility and focus,” and that the organization will get the “best version of me” moving forward.