Patriots coach Mike Vrabel breaks silence after published photos of him with Dianna Russini

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel issued a verbal statement on Tuesday regarding his behavior in connection with published photos of him and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini.

While the NFL is not investigating Vrabel, the photos taken at an Arizona resort prompted Russini‘s resignation and an internal investigation at The New York Times-owned sports outlet.

Vrabel publicly addressed his behavior for the first time while speaking in the media room at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, just days before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel adresses photos of him and NFL reporter

“Let me first begin by saying thank you. Thank you for your patience that you’ve shown in a personal and private matter for me, and obviously everybody involved,” Vrabel told reporters, without mentioning Russini by name. “I know that that’s not easy for you, and I respect that and appreciate your efforts in doing so.”

Vrabel said he had a “very candid” conversation with Patriots players about his behavior on Monday, something he wanted to do before making a public statement.

“It was never my intention to have them [the players] speak to you or address you before I did,” Vrabel said. “I also don’t want to take away from the Draft...This is an important time for us.”

Earlier this month, The New York Post published poolside photos of Vrabel and Russini, showing the two holding hands, embracing, and sitting in a pool and hot tub.

“I’ve had some difficult conversations with people I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players,” Vrabel added. “Those have been positive and productive. We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions, and that starts with me.”

0 of 21 Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini (Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots and Dianna Russini -- Getty Images) 11th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Dianna Russini attends the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Dianna Russini attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Heroes At The ESPYS - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Dianna Russini attends Heroes at the ESPYS at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) BODY at ESPYS HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: ESPN commenator Dianna Russini at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN) (John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN) FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: Dianna Russini attends FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify!) (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for FanDuel's Supe) Dianna Russini: The Athletic's Senior NFL Insider resigned on Tuesday. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Vrabel Russini Football FILE- Reporter Dianna Russini works on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) (Ben Margot/AP) Patriots Vrabel Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) (Mark Stockwell/AP) Patriots Vrabel Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) (Mark Stockwell/AP) Patriots Vrabel Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, displayed on a mobile phone, speaks during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) (Mark Stockwell/AP) New England Patriots Vrabel New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) (Mark Stockwell/AP) NFL Meetings Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to reporters at the NFL football annual meetings, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Super Bowl Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks along the sideline during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the start of Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, left, talks with team owner Robert Kraft at the practice venue for their Super Bowl 60 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP) New York Jets v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots speaks with head coach Mike Vrabel prior to a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) APTOPIX Patriots Broncos Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with the trophy after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

The Post also said the photos were taken before the NFL owners’ meetings, which began in Phoenix on March 29.

Vrabel and Russini are both married.

At the time, Vrabel told the newspaper, “Those photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable.” Russini added that they “don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day.”

Vrabel says he plans to continue attacking each day with “humility and focus,” and that the organization will get the “best version of me” moving forward.

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