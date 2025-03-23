DA: Two teens fatally shot in Brockton mall parking lot

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two teens were fatally shot in a parking lot of a Brockton mall.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, around 7 p.m. on Saturday night, Brockton police responded to the parking lot near Starbucks and Chipotle, located at the Westgate Mall, following reports of several teenagers fighting.

During this altercation, it appears two individuals were fatally shot.

The victims are a 15-year-old male and an 18-year-old female. the DA’s office says.

The victims are not being identified at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group