Wellness Wednesday: ‘Hunger Crushing Combo’ to manage sugar cravings

Registered dietitian Abbey Sharp recently introduced her “Hunger Crushing Combo” to help individuals manage sugar cravings and prevent overconsumption. This approach advocates for combining protein, fiber and healthy fats, rather than completely eliminating sugar, to mitigate risks like weight gain and type two diabetes.

High sugar consumption is associated with a “snowball effect” of quick fixes that do not provide long-term fullness. This leads to increased caloric intake and contributes to chronic diseases like type two diabetes. However, cutting out sugar entirely is not sustainable in the long term for most people.

Sharp, a registered dietitian, explained the transient nature of sugar’s appeal. “Sugar offers really fast reward but not a lot of long-term staying power,” Sharp said. “So, you get a quick fix, you crash back down and then you’re going like hunting for another quick fix right?” She added that this cycle is why “sugary foods are associated with weight gain because they don’t actually keep us full for very long.”

Sharp also highlighted the pitfalls of restrictive dieting. “A lot of diets will tell you... oh just cut out all the sugar,” Sharp stated. “That always backfires because it puts us in a state of scarcity mentality that always triggers hyper fixation, obsession and binging and then we just throw in the towel on the day.”

The Hunger Crushing Combo method starts by incorporating a portion of protein, fiber and healthy fats into meals.

Hunger Crushing Combo

This strategy aims to anchor meals more effectively than consuming sugary items alone, such as cereal.

Sharp provided an example of how to build a satisfying meal using this method. “What we’ve done instead here is we’ve anchored it with some Greek yogurt for protein, throw on some berries. Whatever you have, fridge and freezer... throw them on. A little bit of nuts or anything seeds for some healthy fats and then we’ve just sprinkled on a little bit of the cereal for the crunch and the satisfaction,” Sharp said.

According to Sharp, by utilizing hunger crushing compounds, individuals can effectively manage sugar intake and naked carbs. This process helps to quiet “food noise,” create a calorie deficit and eliminate cravings. For those who are busy or on the go, Sharp suggests simple alternatives. These include grabbing a yogurt cup or an apple. If eating out, opting for a fruit or vegetable side instead of a fried option can also help maintain the combo principles.

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