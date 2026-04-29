South Shore golf course announces changes due to ‘persistent, ongoing’ vandalism

SCITUATE, Mass. — A popular golf course on the South Shore of Massachusetts is implementing some policy changes due to what staff described as "persistent and ongoing nightly vandalism."

Widow’s Walk Golf Course at 250 The Driftway in Scituate announced Wednesday that the property is now under 24-hour surveillance.

As a result of the recent vandalism issues, Widow’s Walk is changing its “Walk the Walk” twilight golf rules until further notice.

A post on Facebook stated:

All bookings must be made online in advance. No more first-come, first-served or walk-ins.

Limited to 6 tee times, 24 total players.

Every booking requires a full name and a credit card. Members may still play for free, but a credit card is required to book in the event of a no-show.

“We understand that this may be frustrating and disappointing to some of you. We share your frustration, as it’s unfortunate we have been forced to make these changes,” the course wrote in the post. “We appreciate your understanding as we do our best to look out for the course for everyone to enjoy.”

Anyone who witnesses malicious or destructive activity is urged to report it to the golf staff.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Scituate Police Department for comment on the situation.

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