Search for suspect continues after 15-year-old, 18-year-old fatally shot at Brockton mall

BROCKTON, Mass. — The search continues Monday for the suspect in connection with a double shooting that killed two teens at a mall in Brockton over the weekend

According to police, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were shot and killed Saturday night after a fight broke out at the Westgate Mall in Brockton.

Witnesses say a lot of kids were at the grand opening of the Urban Air Adventure Park across the street shortly before the shooting.

Police say several teenagers were fighting outside Chipotle and Starbucks when shots were fired around 7 p.m. with dozens of teens nearby.

“It’s really sad to see, it’s like this neighborhood it just sucks all the young kids with the guns just don’t make any sense, this was a night for everybody to have fun and now they’re out here shooting,” said Renee Williams who was near the scene on Saturday.

One of the teens was a student at Brockton High School.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Champion High School student following an incident of violence in our community yesterday,” Brockton Public Schools said in a statement on Sunday. “We are working to support their family however we can and will be making resources available to students and staff grieving this loss.”

The victims have not been identified.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said grief counselors will be available to students on Monday.

“As Mayor of the city of Brockton, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and classmates of the two victims. This tragedy is an active police investigation, under the direction of Police Chief Brenda Perez, in conjunction with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office,” Sullivan said in a statement Sunday night. “The Brockton Public Schools, led by Superintendent Dr. Priya Tahiliani, will offer grief counseling services to students and staff impacted by this tragic event. This type of senseless violence will not be tolerated in our city.”

The Plymouth District Attorney’s office is leading this investigation and hasn’t said whether any arrests have been made yet.

