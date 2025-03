Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of 2 teens in Brockton may have changed his appearance

BROCKTON, Mass. — A gun was found in the bushes at the Westgate Mall in Brockton in an area where two teenagers were fatally shot over the weekend and the suspected shooter, who remains at large, may have changed his appearance, Boston 25 News has learned.

Homicide detectives and Brockton police have sought and obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Davinci Leonard, who was added to the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Fusion Center’s Most Wanted List, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced during a Monday afternoon news conference.

Leonard is wanted on charges of two counts of murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license. Investigators say he may be armed and dangerous.

A Boston 25 News source said Leonard may have possibly cut his hair since fleeing the scene of the shooting on Saturday night.

Brockton suspect (Davinci Leonard)

“Turn yourself in, turn yourself in immediately. Let the process begin,” Cruz urged Leonard. “Two families are destroyed right now. We don’t need anybody else’s family to get hurt.”

Investigators were questioning witnesses outside a Starbucks Monday night, where a Boston 25 News source confirmed a gun was found in the bushes nearby.

Police are now looking into whether that was the gun used to shoot and kill 18-year-old Cevannah Alvarez and 15-year-old Tymari Albertson in a parking lot Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting outside the Chipotle restaurant at the bustling Westgate Mall just after 7 p.m. Saturday found a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Cruz said.

Brockton double shooting

The boy, who Cruz identified as Albertson, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. The young woman, Alvarez, was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Cruz noted that the victims were not related.

Authorities described Leonard as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

“He grabbed some clothes and has not been seen since,” Cruz said of Leonard. “He is currently the only suspect in this shooting.”

Many people were at the grand opening of the Urban Air Adventure Park when a fight broke out between Leonard and Albertson, resulting in the shooting, according to Cruz.

“The event that Saturday night was a tragedy,” Cruz exclaimed. “This is a senseless loss of life.”

Brockton double shooting

One of the teens was a student at Brockton High School.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Champion High School student following an incident of violence in our community yesterday,” Brockton Public Schools said in a statement on Sunday. “We are working to support their family however we can and will be making resources available to students and staff grieving this loss.”

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said grief counselors were made available for students.

“As Mayor of the city of Brockton, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and classmates of the two victims. This tragedy is an active police investigation,” Sullivan said in a statement Sunday night. “The Brockton Public Schools, led by Superintendent Dr. Priya Tahiliani, will offer grief counseling services to students and staff impacted by this tragic event. This type of senseless violence will not be tolerated in our city.”

Anyone who sees Leonard or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center at 1-800-Kapture.

An investigation into the double shooting remains active and ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group