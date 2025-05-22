Dorchester man charged with helping Brockton double murder suspect evade capture, DA says

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man was arraigned in Brockton District Court Thursday for allegedly helping a homicide suspect avoid arrest.

Jaylen Speed, 24, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact. Speed pleaded not guilty to the charge and was held on $50,000 cash bail, placed on GPS monitoring, ordered to home confinement if released and ordered to stay away and have no contact with any witnesses in his case.

On March 22, 18-year-old Cevannah Alvarez and 18-year-old Tymari Albertson were shot and killed outside a Chipotle on Westgate Drive in Brockton, according to District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Brockton suspect (Davinci Leonard)

Officers sought to locate and apprehend the prime suspect, Davinci Leonard.

According to investigators, Speed was in contact with Leonard in the hours following the deadly double shooting, even providing his cell phone to Leonard for him to communicate with others while taking the steps to avoid capture.

Speed was allegedly seen in the company of both Leonard and 32-year-old David Mosley-Lott from Quincy the day after the shooting.

Authorities say Speed allowed Leonard to use his cell phone on March 23.

Leonard is still at large, according to the DA’s office, and Mosley-Lott was held without bail earlier this week for allegedly assisting Leonard in evading capture.

Anyone with information leading to the capture of Davinci Leonard is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 508-894-2584.

