Middlesex DA flags 142 cases linked to Mass. State Police detective facing homicide charge

WOBURN, Mass. — The Middlesex District Attorney confirmed Wednesday to Boston 25 News that it has notified defendants in 142 cases that a Massachusetts State Police detective assigned to the office has been charged with felony motor vehicle homicide in connection with a fatal crash.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office said the notifications involve cases worked by Detective Michael Quigley, who has been charged in a 2023 crash in Woburn that killed Angelo Schettino, a former special Olympian who was traveling in a transport van when Quigley’s unmarked cruiser veered out of its lane and struck the van head-on.

“The DA’s office has an obligation to disclose to defendants when a police officer is facing criminal charges or has been found to have credibility issues,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Quigley’s credibility in other cases he worked could be impacted.”

For years, the Massachusetts State Police maintained that the crash was the result of Quigley having a medical emergency behind the wheel.

It wasn’t until the family filed a civil lawsuit that a different story began to emerge, including court documents that allege he was 0.114 or nearly one and a half times the legal limit when he was tested at Lahey Hospital immediately following the crash.

Additionally, an internal investigation into the crash uncovered allegations of a deliberate cover-up orchestrated by a fellow trooper. Quigley’s defense attorney, Christina Pujals Ronan, has vehemently denied any conspiracy to hide the facts.

Quigley, an MSP homicide detective detailed to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office at the time of the incident, is currently suspended without pay, the DA’s office said.

Details of the disclosures made to defendants linked to Quigley are not public and are currently subject to a protective order, according to the DA’s office.

Meanwhile, a defense attorney representing one of the defendants in the Lowell murder case involving the Phan brothers — a case investigated by Quigley — is seeking to have all information related to Quigley’s conduct unsealed and made available to the public.

The DA’s office declined further comment while the investigation continues.

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