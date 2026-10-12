Vigil planned for Reading mother allegedly killed by son

READING, Mass. — A vigil will be held this week in memory of a Reading woman who authorities say was shot and killed by her son inside the family’s home.

The vigil for Andrea Hanifin is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park in Reading, according to a social media post.

Her 24-year-old son, Ryan Hanifin, is accused of fatally shooting his mother last Wednesday.

According to a police report, investigators learned Ryan had argued with his mother over her 20 to 30 rescue cats. Andrea had also told her son to move out of the home, while his father had told him to get a job.

Man wanted in connection with death of mother taken into custody in Vermont

Police say Ryan later sent messages to a cousin that allegedly hinted at the shooting.

Police arrested Hanifin in Vermont near the Sugarbush Resort after a hours-long search. He remains jailed in Vermont as he awaits his return to Massachusetts to face charges.

Hanifin waived extradition during a Vermont court hearing on Friday.

The vigil will give family, friends and members of the Reading community an opportunity to remember Andrea as the criminal case against her son moves forward.

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