A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Norwood appeared in court Friday morning.

Elton Dene Miranda Borges, 33, was identified by police as the suspect in the Wednesday morning shooting at the intersection of Nahatan and Pleasant streets.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Borges was arrested early Thursday morning after a police pursuit that ended in Norton.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 26, a state trooper from the Middleborough Barracks spotted a vehicle on Interstate 495 North that had been the subject of an earlier BOLO out of Raynham for a stolen vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the driver initially stopped for the trooper before taking off.

During the pursuit, another trooper deployed stop sticks near Exit 27 in Norton, which the vehicle struck. The vehicle eventually stopped, and Borges was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, police said.

Borges was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

At the time, he was wanted on a warrant out of Norwood in connection with a shooting that happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers responding to the intersection of Nahatan and Pleasant streets found a 59-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Norwood Police Chief Chris Padden said Borges allegedly fired eight rounds into the victim’s car, striking him twice, once in the arm and once in the hand.

According to police, both vehicles were moving when the shots were fired.

Investigators identified Borges as the suspect, and police warned during the search that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said he had ties to the Fall River and Brockton areas.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was identified through the department’s Flock license plate camera system as a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The truck was later recovered in Raynham, according to Norwood police.

In addition to charges stemming from the shooting, Borges is facing charges of failure to stop for police, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, a marked lane violation, speeding, and a lights violation.

Bail was set at $50,000. As a condition of his release, he is required to remain alcohol-free and undergo testing three times a day.

Borges is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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