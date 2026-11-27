One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a late-night fire in New Hampshire. on Thanksgiving.

Around 11:11 p.m., a caller reported to 911 that they heard an explosion and that a home on Pleasant Pond Road in Francestown had gone up in flames.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the home engulfed in flames and found a man and a child in the driveway.

First responders found that a woman and several cats and dogs were still inside the home.

The man and child were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Around 2:35 a.m. early Friday morning, emergency crews found the body of the woman inside the home, alongside several cats and dogs.

The woman’s name has not been released.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office says the fire does not appear suspicious.

“The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire, in conjunction with the Francestown police and fire departments. Additional firefighters from Peterborough, Greenfield, Deering, Weare, Lyndeborough, Hillsborough, Bennington, Antrim, New Boston, and Hancock responded to assist,” the state fire marshal said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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