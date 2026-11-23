WE ARE STILL MILD

Showers will move out before sunrise. Plan on mostly cloudy skies this morning. It will be a mild day with morning 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s with developing breaks of sunshine.

MAJOR COOLDOWN

There’s a big temperature drop on the way this week. Plan on morning 20s and 30s with afternoon highs only in the 40s Tuesday through Thursday. It will feel much more like late November!

THANKSGIVING STORM

The latest trending have a wave of rain and wind coming through Thanksgiving night, with the bulk of it trending during those overnight hours. As we’ve seen in the past, there is always a chance that storm speeds or slows and has a bigger impact Thanksgiving or Black Friday. That’s something we’ll want to watch closely.

The storm does look to be quite mild with 1-2″ rain locally. A track farther east could draw in cooler air with the risk for some mixed precipitation at elevations, but right now that does not appear to be a threat. Be sure to check back this week for the latest.

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