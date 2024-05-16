JFK notes written a day before his assassination fetch thousands of dollars at auction

BOSTON — Notes and doodles written by President John F. Kennedy just a day before his assassination in 1963 sold at auction for thousands of dollars.

According to Boston-based RR Auction, the notes, captured on stationery from Houston’s Rice Hotel on November 21, 1963, were sold for $34,504.

They offer a poignant glimpse into the final hours of JFK’s presidency.

“Kennedy’s handwriting remains highly coveted by presidential collectors, with examples deriving from his last night alive being part of an elusive and ever-shrinking group,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction.

The document is written in pencil on an off-white sheet, containing notes likely made during a telephone call. The notations include references to the year “1963,” numerical notes, a noted time of 11:45, and the surname “Smith” mentioned twice, which could refer to his brother-in-law and campaign strategist, Stephen E. Smtih, according to authorities.

President John F. Kennedy stayed at the Rice Hotel for 3 and a half hours, during which time he appeared at a League of United Latin American Citizens Councils and read a statement honoring Joe A. Garza for his work with the organization. He left the hotel after the meeting and went to the Texas Hotel in Fort Worth until the following morning.

He was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

The Fine Autograph and Artifacts Auction by RR Auction began on April 26 and concluded on May 15, 2024. For more details on these historic offerings, visit www.rrauction.com.

