Gov. Healey mobilizes National Guard after wildfire spreads from New York into western Massachusetts

A wildfire that started in New York has spread to Massachusetts.

Governor Maura Healey activated the National Guard Monday, mobilizing troops to head west to drop water on rocky areas that firefighters can’t reach.

Boston 25 News Meteorologist Greg Perez says that rain isn’t expected for several days.

So far, 157 acres have burned in the area around Williamstown in western Massachusetts

“Our top priority is keeping people safe and giving our firefighters every resource possible to contain this wildfire,” said Governor Healey. “As this fire spreads toward homes, businesses and communities in Western Massachusetts, we’re activating the National Guard to provide critical support from the air and to reach areas that firefighters can’t safely access on the ground. I’m grateful to the firefighters, first responders and National Guard members who are working around the clock to protect our communities. We will continue to do everything we can to keep residents safe.”

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area, give public safety personnel room to work, and to follow any future guidance.

Gov. Healey mobilizes wildfire spreads from New York into western Massachusetts

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