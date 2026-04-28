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Mike Vrabel back with Patriots after leaving for counseling amid Dianna Russini controversy

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel returned to work on Monday after he left the team over the weekend to seek counseling amid mounting controversy surrounding the release of several photos that showed him with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Vrabel returned to Foxborough to resume his duties with the Patriots after he missed the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, just hours after additional photos of Vrabel and Russini surfaced, Vrabel announced at a news conference that his focus would be on his family and taking accountability for his actions, which he said have created a distraction.

“My priorities are my family in this football team and in that order,” Vrabel said. “There’s a balance there that I am going to create, and my family needs me this weekend, and that’s where I’ll be,” Vrabel said.

During his time away from the team, Vrabel was spotted shopping at a Salt Lake City store called Hip & Humble, the New York Post reported.

The news outlet’s Page Six alleged he was purchasing an “apology present” for his wife, Jen Vrabel.

It was noted last week that Vrabel and his family planned to be out of Massachusetts.

This all comes amid the fallout from photos published in 2020 showing Vrabel and Russini kissing and embracing in a New York City bar, in addition to photos of them holding hands, embracing, and sitting in a pool and hot tub at a resort in Sedona, Arizona, during the annual NFL meetings on March 29.

Russini resigned from The Athletic earlier this month. Vrabel has told the media he takes accountability for his actions.

“I understand that there are questions. I take accountability for my actions, and the actions that caused a distraction to the people that I care most about — my family, this football team, the organization, and our fans,” Vrabel said. “My previous actions don’t meet the standard that I hold myself to. They don’t.”

Vrabel has also said that he’s had “difficult conversations with people I care about,” including his family, his coaching staff, and team officials.

The Patriots have expressed support for Vrabel, who is preparing for his second season as head coach in New England.

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“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being. Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team, and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment,” a statement released last week read.

The NFL has announced that it will not be investigating Vrabel.

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