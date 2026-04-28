Search underway for suspects who fled scene of Boston bank robbery, police say

BOSTON — Police in Boston are working to track down an unknown number of suspects who fled the scene of a reported bank robbery in the city on Tuesday morning.

The Boston Police Department confirmed to Boston 25 News that the alleged robbery happened at Santander Bank at 2189 Washington Street in Roxbury’s Nubian Square.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the bank roped off with yellow crime tape, multiple cruisers parked outside, and detectives scouring the area for evidence.

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Details on a description of the suspects weren’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if they made off with any money.

Police said they would release additional information when available.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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