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‘My previous actions don’t meet the standard’: Mike Vrabel addresses media ahead of NFL Draft

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel faced reporters on Thursday night, just before the NFL Draft, as the controversy between him and former NFL reporter Dianna Russini continues.

‘My previous actions don’t meet the standard’: Mike Vrabel addresses media ahead of NFL Draft

“...I take accountability for my actions and the actions that caused a distraction to the people I care most about,” Vrabel said Thursday night. “...My previous actions don’t meet the standard that I hold myself to.”

Vrabel will miss the third day of the NFL Draft to undergo counseling.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel to enter counseling, miss part of NFL Draft, report says

Over the course of the month of April, photos have been released showing the Patriots’ head coach and former reporter embracing one another.

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Vrabel spoke with the media on Tuesday for the first time since the incident went public.

“I’ve had some difficult conversations with people I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players,” Vrabel added. “Those have been positive and productive. We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions, and that starts with me.”

The NFL announced that it will not be investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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