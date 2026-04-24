Mike Vrabel addresses plan to step away from Patriots in wake of Dianna Russini photo leaks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that his focus is on his family and taking accountability for actions that have created a distraction after additional photos surfaced Thursday showing him with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

The Patriots held a news conference from Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, just minutes ahead of the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, during which Vrabel addressed why he will skip Saturday’s final day of the draft.

“My priorities are my family in this football team and in that order,” Vrabel said. “There’s a balance there that I am going to create, and my family needs me this weekend, and that’s where I’ll be,” Vrabel said.

The coach is expected to remain with the team through Friday night, then leave after the Patriots wrap up the second night of the draft as he seeks counseling. He and his family plan to be out of Massachusetts this weekend.

The situation escalated Thursday, just hours before the draft began, when the New York Post released pictures that appear to show Vrabel and Russini together in 2020, kissing and embracing in a New York City bar.

At the time, Vrabel was coaching the Tennessee Titans, and Russini was working for ESPN. Vrabel was married, and Russini was engaged.

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini were “all over each other” at a secluded bar in New York City — six years before they were caught holding hands and hugging at an Arizona resort. More pics: https://t.co/kIdr6RlQUB pic.twitter.com/DCgbDEZ8PB — Page Six (@PageSix) April 23, 2026

Russini resigned from The Athletic earlier this month after pictures surfaced showing her and Vrabel together at a resort in Arizona.

During Thursday’s news conference, Vrabel told the media he takes accountability for his actions.

“I understand that there are questions. I take accountability for my actions, and the actions that caused a distraction to the people that I care most about — my family, this football team, the organization, and our fans,” Vrabel said. “My previous actions don’t meet the standard that I hold myself to. They don’t.”

Vrabel continued, “What I believe is best for the two most important things in my life, my family and this football team, is for us to take the necessary steps to work together and to give them what I told them I’d give them, which is the best version of me. And that’s what we’re going to do,” Vrabel continued. “That’s going to start, that has started, that will continue this weekend, and it will continue for however long it takes for me to give them, to complete that promise and give them the best version of me possible. That’s what’s going to happen, and that’s what’s been happening.”

0 of 39 Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini (Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots and Dianna Russini -- Getty Images) NFL reporter Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic after photos published of her with Mike Vrabel Heroes At The ESPYS - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Dianna Russini attends Heroes at the ESPYS at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Dianna Russini attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) HEROES At The ESPYS LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: (L-R) Katie Nolan, Dianna Russini and Cassidy Hubbarth attend HEROES at The ESPYS at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ) (John Sciulli/Getty Images for) Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Dianna Russini attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) The 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Dianna Russini attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics) New York Jets v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: ESPN's Dianna Russini interviews Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the New York Jets after the New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills 37-31 at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) 11th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Dianna Russini attends the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Dianna Russini attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Heroes At The ESPYS - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Dianna Russini attends Heroes at the ESPYS at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) BODY at ESPYS HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: ESPN commenator Dianna Russini at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 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(AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) (Mark Stockwell/AP) NFL Meetings Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to reporters at the NFL football annual meetings, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Super Bowl Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks along the sideline during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the start of Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, left, talks with team owner Robert Kraft at the practice venue for their Super Bowl 60 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP) New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the game at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - JULY 28: Mike Vrabel head coach of the New England Patriots directs his players during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots congratulates wide receiver Kayshon Boutte #9 after a play in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images) New England Patriots Introduce New Head Coach Mike Vrabel FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Owner Robert Kraft (R) poses for a photograph with Mike Vrabel as Vrabel is announced as head coach of the New England Patriots during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 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Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and fellow personnel vice president Ryan Cowden will run the draft room with Vrabel away.

Prior to the Thursday news conference, the Patriots released a statement Friday saying they support Vrabel’s decision to seek counseling with his family rather than participate in Saturday’s draft activities.

Weeks before the leak of the New York City photos, The Post published other photos of Vrabel and Russini holding hands, embracing, and sitting in a pool and hot tub at a resort in Sedona, Arizona.

The Sedona photos were said to be taken before the annual NFL meetings began in Phoenix on March 29. Vrabel addressed those photos earlier this week, saying he’s had “difficult conversations with people I care about,” including his family, his coaching staff, and team officials.

The NFL announced that it will not be investigating Vrabel.

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