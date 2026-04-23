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New photos of Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini emerge hours before start of NFL Draft

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The controversy surrounding New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and football reporter Dianna Russini deepened Thursday when a new set of photos of the pair was published ahead of the start of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Hours after Vrabel announced that he would skip Day 3 of the draft on Saturday to seek “counseling,” the New York Post’s Page Six published the new photos.

The tabloid said the photos were taken in a secluded bar in New York City in 2020, six years before Vrabel and Russini were spotted holding hands, embracing, and sitting in a pool and hot tub at a resort in Sedona, Arizona.

The Sedona photos released by Page Six were said to be taken before the annual NFL meetings began in Phoenix on March 29.

In a report detailing the new photos, Page Six described Vrabel and Russini as being "all over each other” and “kissing.”

According to ESPN, Vrabel won’t be with the Patriots this Saturday, the third day of the NFL Draft, so he can undergo counseling.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization, and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend,” Vrabel said Wednesday night to ESPN.

Vrabel added, “I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father, and coach that I possibly can be.”

In the ESPN report, Mike Reiss wrote, “Vrabel, who has two sons with his wife, Jen, plans to be with his family this weekend outside of Massachusetts.”

Vrabel publicly addressed his behavior stemming from the Sedona encounter for the first time on Tuesday.

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“Let me first begin by saying thank you. Thank you for your patience that you’ve shown in a personal and private matter for me, and obviously everybody involved,” Vrabel told reporters in the media room at Gillette Stadium, without mentioning Russini by name. “I know that that’s not easy for you, and I respect that and appreciate your efforts in doing so.”

Vrabel said he had a “very candid” conversation with Patriots players about his behavior on Monday, something he wanted to do before making a public statement.

“It was never my intention to have them [the players] speak to you or address you before I did,” Vrabel said. “I also don’t want to take away from the Draft...This is an important time for us.”

Vrabel also said he’s had several “difficult conversations.”

“I’ve had some difficult conversations with people I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players,” Vrabel added. “Those have been positive and productive. We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions, and that starts with me.”

While the NFL is not investigating Vrabel, the photos taken in Arizona prompted Russini‘s resignation and an internal investigation at The Athletic, a New York Times-owned sports outlet.

Last year, in his first season as head coach of the Patriots, Vrabel led New England to an AFC Championship victory. The team later fell to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

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