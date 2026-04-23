‘We respect the steps he is taking’: Patriots release statement in support of head coach Mike Vrabel

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots released a statement on Thursday, fully supporting head coach Mike Vrabel’s decision to enter counseling.

<i>“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being. Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.</i> <i>We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend.”</i> — New England Patriots

Vrabel has been in the spotlight over the course of the month, after photos of him and ex-NFL reporter Dianna Russini were published, showing the two at an Arizona resort.

Then, earlier Thursday afternoon, additional pictures of the pair were published from a New York City bar in 2020. A report says they were seen “all over each other” and “kissing.”

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini were “all over each other” at a secluded bar in New York City — six years before they were caught holding hands and hugging at an Arizona resort. More pics: https://t.co/kIdr6RlQUB pic.twitter.com/DCgbDEZ8PB — Page Six (@PageSix) April 23, 2026

On Tuesday, Vrabel addressed the media for the first time since the incident.

“Let me first begin by saying thank you. Thank you for your patience that you’ve shown in a personal and private matter for me, and obviously everybody involved,” Vrabel told reporters in the media room at Gillette Stadium, without mentioning Russini by name. “I know that that’s not easy for you, and I respect that and appreciate your efforts in doing so.”

The NFL announced that it will not be investigating the incident.

Vrabel is coming off a Coach of the Year award and leading the Pats to the Super Bowl, falling just short against the Seahawks.

The NFL Draft is slated to begin at 8 p.m. tonight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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