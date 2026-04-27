25 Investigates sources: Wellesley children may have been dead for 50 hours before police found them

WELLESLEY, Mass. — New details are emerging in the chilling case of a Wellesley mother accused of killing her two young children before fleeing to Vermont.

According to information obtained by 25 Investigates, evidence at the scene suggests that 6-year-old Ella and 7-year-old Kai MacAusland were strangled with a cord.

The discovery was made by Wellesley Police on Friday night during a well-being check at the family home on Edgemoor Avenue near the Natick town line.

However, two sources told 25 Investigates that the children were last seen alive on Wednesday, suggesting a window of approximately 50 hours before police were called to check on them.

The investigation crossed state lines after 49-year-old Janette MacAusland arrived at her aunt’s home in Bennington, Vermont. Authorities say she appeared highly distraught and was suffering from a bleeding wound on her neck.

25 Investigates has learned that evidence inside the Wellesley home suggests MacAusland attempted to take her own life through multiple methods before fleeing to Vermont. Sources indicate she may have used a knife, a cord, and a hair dryer in a suspected attempt at electrocution.

Sources also tell 25 Investigates that MacAusland had previously been committed for a mental health evaluation due to concerns over self-harm. 25 Investigates has been unable to verify when that occurred, as court records related to mental health are confidential.

Marty Kane, a noted Boston-based attorney and former prosecutor, told Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel that a mental health defense is likely.

“It’s hard to believe that a sane person could kill two children, two of their own children. I have to expect undoubtedly that the defense in this case will be some type of mental health issue,” Kane said.

25 Investigates has learned the children’s father was out of state at the time the bodies were discovered.

A spokesperson with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on this reporting, citing the pending criminal matter.

The State Medical Examiner is tasked with officially confirming the cause of death for both children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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