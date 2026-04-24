Patriots select Utah left tackle Caleb Lomu with 28th pick in NFL draft

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots selected offensive tackle Caleb Lomu with the 28th pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

The Patriots traded the 31st overall pick and one of their two fourth-round picks (No. 125 overall) to move up and make the selection.

New England needed depth at the position. Starting left tackle Will Campbell is coming off an up-and-down rookie season that included a knee injury, and right tackle Morgan Moses will be entering his 13th NFL season at age 35.

The 6-foot-6, 313-pound Lomu didn’t give up a sack in 12 games last season and was named first-team All-Big 12.

He was shown by NFL Network cameras hugging family members assembled at a party in Mesa, Arizona.

Lomu started 24 games over the past two seasons for the Utes after playing two games as a freshman in 2023

The Patriots are looking to fortify a roster that has remained mostly intact at key positions after finishing 14-3 and losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl last season.

The Patriots made their lone pick of the first round in the backdrop of an evolving off-field story involving coach Mike Vrabel. In comments prior to the draft, Vrabel said he is taking accountability for actions that have created a distraction for New England without addressing specifics about photos published recently of him with longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort.

He vowed to prioritize his family by beginning counseling this weekend and stepping away from the team for draft’s final day Saturday.

He was in the team’s draft room Thursday night and will be there again for Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday along with other members of the front office and scouting staff.

The Patriots entered the draft holding 11 picks. That includes the Super Bowl runner-up’s lone first-round selection. They have one pick each in rounds 2 and 3 on Friday. But they are slated to make seven more picks over the final four rounds Saturday.

New England’s top priority entering the night was at edge rusher. The Patriots added Dre’Mont Jones in free agency following a season in which he started with the Tennessee Titans before being traded to Baltimore Ravens. His career-high production of seven sacks that he matched last season is comparable to K’Lavon Chaisson, who signed with Washington.

The Patriots could also use some more talent at linebacker after parting ways Jahlani Tavai and Anfernee Jennings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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