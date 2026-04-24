SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A police officer in Shrewsbury has been placed on administrative leave after an alleged criminal incident from March.

According to Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson, on April 14, the department had recieved word that an officer was involved in alleged criminal conduct.

Upon receiving further information, it was revealed that the incident occurred in Millbury. Shrewsbury police then contacted the Millbury Police Department to request that they investigate the allegations. The officer was placed on administrative leave.

According to the Worcester Telegram, Officer Shawn Valliere is facing criminal charges from a March 17 incident, where he threatened a member of his household with a gun prior to aiming it at himself.

Boston 25 News has found a picture of Officer Valliere from the Shrewsbury Police Department’s Facebook page.

Shrewsbury police officer suspended, facing criminal charges (Shrewsbury Police Department)

As a result of the charges, Valliere has been suspended by the Massachusetts POST Commission.

“We take these allegations very seriously, and we remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of our Shrewsbury community,’ Chief Kevin Anderson wrote.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Millbury Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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