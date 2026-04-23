Renowned UMass Amherst chef charged in brutal killing of his wife inside campus hotel room

AMHERST, Mass. — A chef at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst has been arrested, accused of murdering his wife in a hotel room on campus on Wednesday night.

Jeffrey MacDonald, 36, of Wilbraham, pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder and one charge of assault and battery upon a police officer during his arraignment in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Thursday.

MacDonald’s wife, Emma MacDonald, was found dead inside the Hotel UMass, located in the center of campus. UMass Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes said Thursday that she was also a staff member on campus.

According to a police report obtained by Boston 25 News, police responded to Room 413 of the hotel around 7:42 p.m.

MacDonald allegedly attacked the officers who entered the room. After finally being restrained and being taken into custody, MacDonald told officers that “he had intentionally beaten his wife to death, using his hands, feet, as well as a variety of other objects,” according the police report.

UMass officials say there is no ongoing threat to the campus or the community.

“I want to acknowledge that this is heartbreaking and deeply unsettling news for our campus. Our thoughts are with those affected, including the families, friends, and colleagues of the individuals involved,” Reyes said in a statement. “I also recognize that the lack of complete information may add to the distress many are feeling, but this is necessary to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

MacDonald was named Chef of the Year by the American Culinary Federation last year for his “outstanding culinary skill and his dedication to excellence.”

“This distinguished honor is a testament to MacDonald’s talent, leadership, and commitment to advancing the culinary profession,” UMass Amherst wrote on its website in August 2025.

The UMass Amherst Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts Crime Scene Services Section are investigating the homicide.

Counseling services will be available for UMass students.

MacDonald will next appear in court on May 22.

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