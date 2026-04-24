‘It’s not good’: Boston fans sound off on continued coach Vrabel controversy

BOSTON — While thousands of Bruins fans poured into TD Garden for their third playoff game, many were keeping their phone close and monitoring the ongoing saga surrounding Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel addressed the media Thursday night before the NFL draft. He said his prior actions did not live up to his standards, but again did not confirm or deny his relationship with former NFL reporter Diana Russini.

A second set of Page Six photos was published Thursday, showing Vrabel and Russini at a New York bar in 2020.

Page Six described Vrabel and Russini as being “all over each other” and “kissing.”

This came shortly after Page Six released photos of the two in Arizona in late March.

Boston sports fans have been following the news since the pictures were released earlier this month.

“It’s high school gossip, I love it,” said fan Mike O’Brien. “I can’t stop reading about it.”

Another fan added, “Give him some privacy... He’s doing his job. He’s doing what he’s getting paid to do.”

Others felt the released pictures were incriminating.

A fan explained, “It’s not a good news day... I think a lot of evidence points that he’s guilty, but I don’t know.”

O’Brien finished, “Don’t start off with a lie, because once you start off with a lie, everything’s coming out.”

Vrabel, for the second time this week, said his main priority is bringing his best self to the job every day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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