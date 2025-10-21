Michael Proctor fallout: Lead Karen Read investigator drops appeal of firing amid new revelations

DEDHAM, Mass. — DEDHAM, Mass. — The lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case has withdrawn his appeal to regain his job with the Massachusetts State Police, following new revelations about his conduct.

Michael Proctor, the former state trooper fired in March 2024 for his role in the controversial investigation, had filed an appeal in August seeking reinstatement. However, over the weekend, Proctor signed a one-page document obtained by 25 Investigates confirming he is no longer pursuing that appeal.

“This notice confirms the withdrawal of my appeal,” the one-page document, signed by Proctor, read. “I exercise my right to sign this form on my own free will.”

Proctor came under intense scrutiny during Read’s first murder trial when he was forced to read explicit text messages he had written about her on the stand. He called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory words. He also talked about her medical issues and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

Investigators have now uncovered additional messages and videos on his personal phone that may impact other cases he worked on.

According to a court filing, the extraction of Proctor’s phone yielded “hundreds of thousands of items, some dating back to 2013.”

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office has begun notifying defendants in murder cases that Proctor investigated about the newly discovered material, which could be relevant to their trials.

At this time, the contents of the texts and videos are protected by a court order and are not being released to the public.

Read’s lead attorney, Alan Jackson, called Proctor’s sudden withdrawal “an act of humility.”

“Michael Proctor‘s sudden withdrawal of his appeal wasn’t an act of humility – it was self-preservation. He learned investigators have recovered text messages from his private phone dating back years, and he wanted no part of what those text messages would reveal. He didn’t accept accountability – it hunted him down. And as Col. Noble has admitted, the years-long corruption is systemic," Jackson said in a statement shared with Boston 25.

During Civil Service hearings in August, Massachusetts State Police lawyer Stephen Carley described Proctor’s conduct as “Juvenile. Sexist. Disgusting.” Moynihan argued that the department’s decision to fire Proctor was rushed and pre-determined.

The state police have maintained that Proctor’s actions, including drinking on the job, sharing confidential case information, and creating a perception of bias, were grounds for termination.

In a sit-down interview this past summer with Boston 25’s Gene Lavanchy, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble acknowledged Proctor’s right to appeal the disciplinary action taken against him, while making clear he believes the department acted appropriately.

Proctor was assigned to investigate the death of Read’s Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe. He was relieved of his duty without pay in summer 2024 after a mistrial was declared in Read’s first murder trial, and his last day with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office followed soon thereafter.

Read was acquitted of murder and manslaughter in O’Keefe’s death in June. Proctor wasn’t called to testify in the second trial.

