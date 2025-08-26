Former Trooper Michael Proctor to begin hearing to get his job back

BOSTON — Former State Trooper Michael Proctor is appealing his firing for misconduct related to the Karen Read murder case.

Proctor was dismissed from the Massachusetts State Police in March for unsatisfactory performance, which included sending inappropriate text messages and drinking on the job during an investigation.

The Civil Service Commission is reviewing Proctor’s appeal, which challenges the disciplinary actions taken against him. The hearing is expected to last two days.

Proctor’s firing came months after he came under fire for a series of disparaging texts he sent about Read, which he read aloud in court during witness testimony at her first trial. Proctor admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional.”

He called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory words. He also talked about her medical issues and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

In a sit-down interview this summer with our Gene Lavanchy, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble acknowledged Proctor’s right to appeal the disciplinary action taken against him, while making clear he believes the department acted appropriately.

“I can’t speculate on a potential decision point on what the Massachusetts State Police would do given that,” Noble said. “But what I can tell you is my actions have been loud and clear. I stand behind the decision that we made, and I believe that it was a righteous decision.”

Proctor’s case has drawn significant public attention and scrutiny, leading to questions about whether he could ever effectively return to duty.

“It would be difficult for him to have any effective role on state police, given everything we’ve learned about the case and all of the notoriety around it, don’t you think?” Lavanchy asked.

“I would have to await the Civil Service decision before I would make any decisions.”

The commission’s ruling could determine whether Proctor is reinstated or whether the department’s disciplinary actions will stand.

Proctor was assigned to investigate the death of Read’s Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe. He was relieved of his duty without pay in summer 2024 after a mistrial was declared in Read’s first murder trial, and his last day with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office followed soon thereafter.

Read was acquitted of murder and manslaughter in O’Keefe’s death in June. Proctor wasn’t called to testify in the second trial.

The hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and is expected to last two days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

