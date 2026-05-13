‘Just the beginning’: 1st great white shark of season confirmed off Massachusetts

CHILMARK, Mass. — They’re back! Great white shark season in New England is officially underway.

In a pre-Memorial Day warning to the public, New England Aquarium adjunct scientist John Chisholm announced Wednesday that a dead gray seal found at Lucy Vincent Beach on Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday had suffered a bite wound consistent with that of a white shark.

Chisholm, of the Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, says he made the determination after examining photos taken by Andrew Jacobs from the Natural Resource Department of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head.

Scientists urge public to be vigilant after first white shark of season confirmed off Massachusetts (A gray seal seen with a fatal white shark bite on Martha’s Vineyard on May 11, 2026. CREDIT: Andrew Jacobs)

“This is just the beginning of white shark season in New England, and it serves as a good reminder to be mindful of the presence of these sharks in inshore waters. Their numbers will continue to increase throughout the summer with peak activity occurring in the fall,” Chisholm said in a statement.

Chisholm has been researching white sharks for nearly 40 years. He emphasized the importance of being “shark smart” by being aware of their presence in shallow waters, avoiding areas where seals are present, or schools of fish are visible, and staying close to shore where emergency responders can reach you if needed.

Chisholm also reminded beachgoers and boaters that they can stay informed through the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, which provides information and push notifications on white shark sightings, detections, and movements to raise awareness and help people and sharks co-exist.

The Conservancy previously shared this interactive map with Boston 25. The blue fin logo documents this season’s first sighting.