Patriots rookie Quintayvious Hutchins charged with domestic violence

NEWTON, Mass. — Patriots rookie Quintayvious Hutchins, who was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, was arrested and charged with domestic violence on Tuesday.

Hutchins was a linebacker at Boston College and recently signed his rookie deal.

According to the police report obtained by Boston 25 News, officers were called to a youth residence hall Boston College for a report of a man and woman fighting in a hallway.

When police arrived, they found three resident assistants with a man later identified as Hutchins. The three RAs accompanied the officer to the fourth floor and told the officer what allegedly happened in the elevator.

They said Hutchins had grabbed the victim by the neck.

When police reached the fourth floor, they reportedly found a ceiling tile and clothing belonging to Hutchins on the floor. The victim told police that “nothing happened” and that she was okay.

A witness later told police that before officers arrived, she opened the door after hearing yelling and saw both Hutchins and the woman coming toward her. She said she witnessed Hutchins pushing the victim, who was yelling back and crying.

Both Hutchins and the victim tried to explain to the witness what sparked the argument while the witness attempted to separate them, but Hutchins was allegedly pushing the victim and bumping into her.

Hutchins accused the victim of cheating on him, and he also reportedly choked her and yelled at her in front of the witness. The witness said she tried to de-escalate the situation and told the victim to go back to her room.

The victim then allegedly returned to her room and threw Hutchins’ belongings into the hallway, while Hutchins allegedly continued aggressively calling the victim “a cheater and (expletaive).”

When the officer asked the witness about the choking, she said it was not strangulation but rather a firm grip while Hutchins was trying to tell his side of the story at the witness’s door.

The fight allegedly began when Hutchins went from Foxborough to pick up items from the victim’s room and also brought her food.

The victim allegedly told police that she did not want a restraining order or photographs taken of her neck, and the officer did not see any marks.

Hutchins was placed under arrest and arraigned in Newton District Court on personal recognizance. He pleaded not guilty.

“We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins. We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time,” the Patriots said in a statement.

2026 NFL Scouting Combine INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Quintayvious Hutchins of the Boston College Eagles participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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