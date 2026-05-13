Person struck, killed by MBTA commuter rail train

An investigation is underway after a person was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train on the South Shore of Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Police say the train collided with a pedestrian near the East Bridgewater-West Bridgewater town line.

“Today, members of the East Bridgewater and West Bridgewater Police and Fire Departments responded to a tragic incident involving a pedestrian and a commuter train. Despite the rapid response, the incident resulted in a fatality, ” East Bridgewater Police Chief Michael Jenkins and West Bridgewater Police Chief Timothy Nixon said in a joint statement.

Jenkins and Nixon added, “This is a deeply difficult and traumatic incident for all, including our first responders who were on scene and continue to process what occurred. We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time.”

The identity of the victim hasn’t been made public, and no additional details were immediately available.

The MBTA Transit Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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