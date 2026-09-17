Matthew Farwell due in court for final pre-trial hearing in Sandra Birchmore case

BOSTON — The former Stoughton police officer accused of killing a pregnant woman and staging her death to appear as a suicide is expected back in federal court in Boston on Thursday for a key pretrial hearing.

The hearing is expected to be the final one before the murder trial of Matthew Farwell, who is accused in the 2021 death of Sandra Birchmore.

Federal prosecutors allege Farwell killed Birchmore inside her Canton apartment and attempted to make her death look like a suicide.

Investigators say Farwell met Birchmore through a youth program when she was a minor and later lured her into a sexual relationship.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains that Birchmore took her own life.

Ahead of trial, Farwell’s defense team has sought to introduce Birchmore’s journal entries, text messages, and other communications as evidence, arguing they provide insight into her mental health history.

The highly anticipated trial is scheduled to begin next month and is expected to draw significant public attention.

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