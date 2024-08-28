Ex-Stoughton officer strangled Sandra Birchmore, staged her death as suicide, indictment alleges

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Former Stoughton Police Department detective Matthew Farwell has been indicted on charges that he killed Sandra Birchmore, a 23-year-old pregnant woman, inside her Canton apartment and then staged her death as a suicide, court records show.

The federal indictment charges Farwell, of North Easton, with killing a witness or a victim. It comes after Birchmore’s family suggested in a new report that the young woman was the victim of a homicide, not a suicide as first announced by authorities following her death in 2021.

The indictment alleges that Farwell killed Birchmore “on or about” Feb. 1, 2021, by strangulation and then “staged” her apartment “to make it appear as if Birchmore had committed suicide.”

An FBI Boston SWAT team arrested Farwell on Wednesday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office noted that he was taken into custody in Revere.

Farwell killed Birchmore “with malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation” to prevent the communication to law enforcement of information related to a possible federal offense, court papers indicated.

Farwell, a former instructor for the Stoughton Police Explorers program, is accused of forming a relationship with and exploiting Birchmore after she enrolled in the youth program in 2010 at the age of 13.

“Before Birchmore attained the age of 16, Farwell engaged in sexual intercourse and other sex acts with Birchmore,” court documents stated. “Farwell’s sexual contact with Bircmore continued until in or around early 2021.”

It’s further alleged that during shifts when Farwell was supposed to perform duties as a Stoughton police officer, he was instead engaging in sex acts with Birchmore.

“He took steps to conceal his conduct from other department employees,” the documents stated.

Birchmore learned that she was pregnant around December 2020 and subsequently told Farwell that he was the father of the child. Birchmore’s friend reportedly called Stoughton police in late January 2021 to report that Farwell had been having sex with her.

According to the paperwork, a Stoughton Police Department employee informed Farwell of the phone call and days later, Birchmore was found dead in what initially appeared to be a suicide by hanging.

A 2022 internal investigation by Stoughton police found that Matthew Farwell, his twin brother and coworker William Farwell, and Robert C. Devine, a former deputy chief in Stoughton, had all had “inappropriate” relationships with Birchmore.

In a wrongful death lawsuit filed in Norfolk Superior Court against the three officers, Stoughton police, and others, Birchmore’s family disputed her death was a suicide. The suit alleged the officers were involved in a conspiracy to sexually groom Birchmore when she was as young as 15.

Sandra Birchmore

In July, the state attorney general’s office confirmed its criminal investigation into the death of Birchmore.

Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara called Birchmore’s killing a “horrific injustice.”

“The alleged murder of Sandra is a horrific injustice. The allegations against the suspect, a former Stoughton Police Officer, represent the single worst act of not just professional misconduct but indeed human indecency that I have observed in a nearly three-decade career in law enforcement,” McNamara said in a statement.

After Birchmore’s death, McNamara said she “ordered a lengthy and aggressive internal affairs investigation, the instructions of which made it clear that no stone should be left unturned.”

“Sandra Birchmore received no justice during her life. It is imperative that justice be served in her death, and today’s actions appear to bring our society one step closer to justice,” McNamara added.

In a statement, the Norfolk DA’s office said, “The Birchmore investigation has remained open and active...We look forward to supporting and assisting federal authorities as they pursue this prosecution.”

Authorities are slated to provide an update on this investigation from federal court in Boston at 1:45 p.m.

