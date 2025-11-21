Ex-Stoughton officer pleads not guilty to killing Sandra Birchmore’s unborn baby

BOSTON — Former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell entered a not guilty plea on Friday, weeks after he was indicted on new charges in connection with “causing the death of a child in utero.”

Farwell had his appearance waived for the arraignment in federal court in Boston, where he now faces charges in the murder of Sandra Birchmore and the death of her unborn baby.

Both parties in the courtroom said they are still working through discovery issues.

Allegations against Farwell include the disgraced officer having sex with Birchmore before she was 16 until around early 2021.

Birchmore was in the Police Explorers program when they met. Farwell was a volunteer in the program.

Prosecutors said that in December 2020, Birchmore told Farwell she was pregnant and he was the father of the child.

Then, a month later, on January 20, 2021, those prosecutors allege a friend of Birchmore called Stoughton police and told an employee that Farwell was having sex with Birchmore, and Farwell was told about the call.

Farwell is accused of killing Birchmore by strangling her on February 1, 2021, and then staging her apartment to make it look like a suicide.

He was arrested and indicted on a federal charge of killing a witness or victim in August 2024 in Birchmore’s death.

In court on Friday, prosecutors went over Farwell’s indictment, which was filed in October.

They said Farwell could be sentenced to death or life in prison plus $250,000 for killing a witness and life in prison plus $250,000 for causing the death of a child.

Additionally, a new court filing is requesting that the trial be moved out of Boston.

Farwell’s trial is set for October 2026.

Read the full indictment against Farwell:

