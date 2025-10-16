Trial date set for Matthew Farwell, ex-Stoughton officer accused in death of Sandra Birchmore

BOSTON — A federal judge in Boston on Thursday set a trial date for former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, who faces charges in the 2021 death of 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore.

Farwell was arrested in 2024 and charged with killing a witness or victim in connection with the death of Birchmore.

The judge presiding over the case set a hearing for any motion to dismiss for March 12, 2026, while scheduling the start of Farwell’s trial for Oct. 5, 2026.

Matthew Farewell

Prosecutors allege Farwell murdered Birchmore after she informed him he was the father of her unborn child. He was also a married father of three at the time.

Farwell was one of three Stoughton officers who had an inappropriate relationship with Birchmore when she was a young teen in the Stoughton Police Department’s Explorers Program, according to investigators.

Birchmore’s death was originally ruled a suicide when she was found hanging in her Canton apartment in February 2021. But last year, police announced there was evidence Sandra was killed.

Sandra Birchmore

Farwell is accused of staging Birchmore’s death to make it look like she had hung herself.

Because of the federal charge, prosecutors could seek the death penalty against Farwell.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to the disturbing allegations and the involvement of law enforcement personnel.

