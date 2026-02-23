Mass. schools announce closures for Tuesday as nor’easter dumps feet of snow. See an updated list

DEDHAM, Mass. — Schools across Massachusetts have announced closures for Tuesday due to a nor’easter that is dumping feet of snow and bringing blizzard conditions to many communities.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings remain in effect through early Tuesday morning. Hundreds of thousands were also without power.

As of Monday afternoon, more than two feet of snow had fallen in parts of the state as road crews scrambled to keep up with the relentless storm.

To view an updated list of school and business closings in Massachusetts, click here.

