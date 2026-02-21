Blizzard, winter storm warnings issued in Massachusetts ahead of nor’easter

DEDHAM, Mass. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued in Massachusetts ahead of a nor’easter that’s expected to slam the region with heavy snow, powerful wind gusts, and coastal flooding concerns.

The nor’easter is expected to move in on Sunday night before tapering off Monday night into Tuesday.

The blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Essex, Norfolk, Middlesex, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, and Dukes counties from 4 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Tuesday due to the chance of up to two feet of snow and 60 mph wind gusts.

BLIZZARD WARNING now issued for eastern MA as well as a Winter Storm Warning west of 128. Travel will be dangerous Monday! pic.twitter.com/WwUCIC6ujn — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 21, 2026

“Visibility may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may bring down power lines and could cause power outages,” the National Weather Service warned. “Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult or impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage.”

This is the first blizzard warning for our area since January 2022, according to the Boston 25 Weather team.

This is the first time a blizzard warning has been issued in southern New England since the January 2022 storm, now 1,483 days ago ❄️💨 https://t.co/0xLv7iR9sK pic.twitter.com/tk77WKhiSK — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 21, 2026

The winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, and Berkshire counties from 4 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“The worst of it will be with us throughout the day on Monday,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf said. “We’re looking at some heavy, wet snow.”

South of Boston into northern Rhode Island, including parts of the South Coast and South Shore, could see 18-24 inches.

A foot to 18 inches of snow is possible for Boston, communities on the North Shore, coastal points along the South Shore, and across the Merrimack Valley.

Up to a foot of snow is possible in Worcester County up to the New Hampshire border.

Graf noted that the totals could change as the storm develops.

updated snow map 2/2026

Driving isn’t advised during the storm, and wind could cause blizzard-like conditions in some areas, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands, where the winds could gust over 60 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes,” the National Weather Service warned. “Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as they develop.

