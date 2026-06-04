Court docs reveal what happened before fight at Hopkinton lake, leading to attempted murder charge

A fight at a boat launch in Hopkinton Wednesday night landed a 70-year-old man in handcuffs.

Steven Dana pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, strangulation, and assault and battery on a disabled person in Framingham District Court on Thursday.

Court documents indicate the altercation happened at Sandy Beach on Lakeshore Drive in Hopkinton just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say Dana lives just down the road from the boat launch, which is exclusive to Hopkinton residents with a seasonal pass.

According to authorities, who is allowed to use that boat launch is what led to the fight.

In video captured on a GoPro camera, according to the police report, Dana is heard yelling “It’s time to go” from the top of a hill down to a group of young men on jet skis.

After a few exchanges back and forth with one of the young men, identified as 21-year-old Matthew Duffy, Dana makes his way down the hill.

Once Dana reached Duffy who was on crutches due to injuries from a prior accident, more words are exchanged, including insults according to court documents.

Police say video of the altercation shows Dana slapping Duffy across the face before they both end up in a struggle in the water, at which point Dana was seen holding Duffy under the water.

At that point, police say Duffy’s friends stepped in to pull Dana away.

Hopkinton residents who use the lake often were surprised to hear about what happened, saying the area is patrolled pretty regularly.

Lane Smith has lived in Hopkinton for nine years and said he’s glad his family wasn’t there when it happened.

“They do a great job here generally because they have the lifeguards, they have the town on patrol so once things open up, they do a great job keeping mostly residents around, so I’m surprised,” Smith said. “I’m happy I didn’ have my daughter out here with me because it was a school day. We were just here on Sunday and if it had happened then, I can’t even imagine explaining that to a 2nd grader.”

In court Thursday, a state prosecutor requested Dana be held without bail for several days while they work to get documents related to any prior charges. Though Dana’s attorney stated those charges are old, the most recent one from 2001.

The judge decided to hold the 70-year-old for the night with another hearing scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.

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