Man arrested on murder charges after 2 bodies found near Walmart on North Shore, DA says

SALEM, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in the woods near a Walmart on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Jay Blodget, 30, is slated to be arraigned Thursday morning in Salem District Court on two counts of murder, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a call from a dog walker who reported stumbling upon a human body in a wooded area near the Walmart on Highland Avenue in Salem just before 2:30 p.m. discovered the bodies of two dead men, the DA’s office said.

The identities of the deceased men haven’t been released, and it’s not clear how long they had been in the woods for.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Since the beginning of March, several bodies have turned up across New England, fueling online chatter that a serial killer could be on the prowl.

Some of the bodies, including unidentified remains, have been found in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

In Massachusetts, a woman was found dead near a bike path in Springfield on Tuesday, a human skull was uncovered in the woods of Route 3 in Plymouth on March 6, and skeletal remains were located along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham on April 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

