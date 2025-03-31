Discovery of human skull in Plymouth has two families of missing South Shore women on edge

Sandra Crispo of Hanson. Brittany McCormack of Hanover.

Two South Shore women who vanished without a trace years ago.

Their cases are back in the spotlight after what appears to be a human skull was recovered in early March in woods off Route 3 in Plymouth.

According to police reports, a man found the small, discolored, and jawless skull on March 6th while looking for deer antlers.

Late last week, law enforcement returned to the woods, looking for more evidence.

“Has anyone in law enforcement talked to you about this?” Boston 25′s Bob Ward asked Laina McMahon, Sandra Crispo’s daughter.

“I haven’t talked to anybody,” she said.

Sandra Crispo disappeared from her home in Hanson five years ago.

“Do you think this could be your mother?” Ward asked.

“I’m not sure Bob,” Laina said. “Obviously any time remains are discovered the scenario runs through your mind. The what-ifs. Could it be? I’m not sure. I’m always hopeful for a resolution one day. And we just have to maintain positivity and keep the faith that she will be found.”

The family of Brittany McCormack finds themselves in the same painful situation.

“It’s very overwhelming. It’s still a lot to process,” Sommer McCormack, Brittany’s sister said.

Brittany McCormack was last seen on July 6, 2021, visiting her mother’s house.

Police have searched for Brittany.

Her family is now offering a thousand dollars in reward money, but there is no sign of her.

News of the skull’s discovery is bringing mixed emotions.

“I do have my fingers crossed. It’s not the greatest feeling in the world,” Sommer McCormack said.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that I’ll probably never see my sister again. I still have hope. I really hope my mom ends up with closure.”

Brittany McCormack’s family is offering a $20,000 Reward for information that leads to Brittany’s return.

They are offering $40,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in Brittany’s untimely death.

If you have any information about Sandra Crispo or Brittany McCormack, you are urged to contact Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office: at 508-894-2600.

