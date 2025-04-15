Brush fire near Massachusetts Turnpike leads to discovery of human remains, DA says

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — An investigation is underway after firefighters found human remains while battling a brush fire along the Massachusetts Turnpike last week, officials said.

Firefighters from Wayland and Framingham stumbled upon the remains just before 9:45 p.m. on Thursday while responding to a report of brush fire just west of Exit 117 in Framingham, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

“The preliminary information indicates that the remains may have been there for several months,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office told Boston 25. “Information gathered at the scene does not indicate foul play.”

A forensic anthropologist at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office is working to learn more about the remains.

Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the DA’s office are leading the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

