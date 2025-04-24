Bodies of two men found on the North Shore by dog walker, DA says

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after two men were found dead on the North Shore Wednesday afternoon.

According to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker’s Office, Salem Police received a call from a man saying he found a human body while walking his dog in a wooded area near the Walmart on Highland Avenue around 2:23 p.m.

Police say the responding officers located the bodies of two deceased men in the woods.

The identities of the deceased men are not being released at this time.

“At this point an investigation led by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office along with the Massachusetts State Police and the Salem Police is underway to determine the cause of death and if foul play was involved,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police (978)745-8909 or Salem Police at 978-744-1212.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

