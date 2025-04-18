Online concern grows over possible New England serial killer

BROCKTON, Mass. — In some corners of social media, like Facebook, the idea that a serial killer could be on the prowl in New England is getting more popular.

This FB group, New England SK, has nearly 9 thousand members

In other forums, people are posting their concern that some or all of the bodies recently found in New England might be connected.

Since the beginning of March, seven bodies have turned up in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts

Some of the bodies are unidentified remains.

The bodies discovered in Groton and Killingly, Connecticut, are close to a RI case.

So far, Law Enforcement is not connecting the cases, however,

the talk online has been so loud that recently, Groton CT Police issued a statement that said in part:

“Regarding references circulating on social media about incidents in the State of Rhode Island, we currently have no information connecting those events to any of the incidents in Groton.”

Here in Massachusetts, the discovery of a human skull in Plymouth and another set of remains in Framingham is also being looked at

In the late 1980s, a serial killer struck the New Bedford area: nine women murdered, two missing.

Author Maureen Boyle covered the case at the time and wrote a book, “Shallow Graves,” about the history of the unsolved case.

She is skeptical that a new serial killer is at work right now.

“Just because you have bodies found in a variety of places in New England, that does not mean that there is a serial killer on the loose in the area,” Boyle said.

Boyle is concerned that online speculation can hurt people.

“This is not a game. These involve real people, these involve real families, this is serious business.” Boyle added.

In the Framingham case, Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan’s office said it does not appear that foul play was a factor in the person’s death.

And in the case of the human skull recently discovered in the woods of Plymouth, the DA’s office says the case is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

