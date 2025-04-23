Death investigation underway after body of woman found near Mass. bike path

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found near a bike path in a Massachusetts city on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive person in the area of the 1500 block of Hall of Fame Avenue in Springfield around 8 a.m. discovered a woman’s body, according to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead a short time later, Walsh said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been tasked with conducting an autopsy.

Springfield homicide detectives, under the direction of Captain Trent Duda, are investigating the unattended death alongside the Hampden District Attorney’s Office murder unit.

Since the beginning of March, several bodies have turned up across New England, fueling online chatter that a serial killer could be on the prowl.

Some of the bodies, including unidentified remains, have been found in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

In Massachusetts, a human skull was uncovered in the woods of Route 3 in Plymouth, and skeletal remains were located along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group