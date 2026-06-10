Ipswich High School forfeits lacrosse semifinals over cigar photo; parents claim they’re fake

IPSWICH, Mass. — Ipswich lacrosse players expected to be competing in the state semifinal this week. However, a photo taken Sunday at the beach showing several players celebrating their high school graduation while holding what appeared to be cigars changed everything.

Team members say their own school administration forfeited Tuesday night’s game

The reason, under MIAA rules, players must abstain from tobacco products.

“It would have been a great game. It would have been good. We would have gone to the championship, maybe brought home a championship, but it’s all over,” said player Connor Wright.

Team members say the cigars contain no tobacco at all but instead were wrapped dry tea and other products.

“It’s a tradition. Everyone smokes a cigar. We wanted to do the tradition with the photos and everything. So we thought fake cigars,” said player Christian Gianakakis.

Parents say, when they caught wind that this was becoming an issue, they brought proof of the fake cigars to school officials, but in the end it didn’t matter.

The high school issued this post online:

Ipswich High School was very excited to have its boy’s lacrosse team advance to the Division 4 State Semifinals... The team and coaching staff decided that due to the shortage of available players that it was in the best interest of the team to forfeit the game.

“These kids did nothing wrong and they were punished to nth degree,” said parent Drew Wile.

“When you have all that effort put in, it’s a real harsh life lesson that they are learning right now.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the Superintendent’s office but have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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