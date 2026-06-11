Police investigating after two suspects rob lemonade stand in Boston

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after two suspects robbed a lemonade stand in South Boston.

The incident occurred just before 4:45 p.m. when officers were dispatched to 157 West Ninth Street to reports of an armed robbery.

Before arriving on the scene, a description of the suspects was broadcast to police, detailing two juvenile suspects fleeing on foot down West Ninth Street towards Dorchester Street. One of the suspects was displaying a black firearm in his waistband.

Once on the scene, officers met with the two victims, two children, who were running a lemonade stand.

“The victims stated that the suspects made several passes by the stand before approaching and asking whether Apple Pay would be accepted as payment,” Boston police wrote. “Before the victims could respond, the suspects grabbed a box containing approximately U.S. currency. One suspect then displayed a black firearm in his waistband before both individuals fled the area.”

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn released a statement on the incident on Facebook, calling it “disturbing.”

<i>There is little I can think of more disturbing than the innocence of a children’s lemonade stand being violated by an armed robbery. The thoughts of our entire community are with the young children and the families who had to endure this terrible and senseless ordeal.</i> <i>When something as serious as this happens, we cannot downplay or ignore it. As a City, we have to finally acknowledge we have serious public safety issues in Boston. We desperately need more police officers and to redouble our community policing efforts.</i> <i>There is simply no one that envisions a place where a children’s lemonade stand is robbed at gunpoint as the safest city in America.</i> — Ed Flynn, Boston City Council Member

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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