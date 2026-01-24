Massachusetts schools announce closures ahead of impending snowstorm

Heads up, parents and students!

Many schools in Massachusetts have announced closings ahead of Sunday’s snowstorm that will last well into the day on Monday.

SUNDAY-MONDAY FIRST CALL

Boston's first true snowstorm in four years...



Impacts come primarily between midday Sunday and midday Monday. Expect blowing & drifting as this will be a powdery snow.



Coastal flooding is not expected and power outages will remain isolated. pic.twitter.com/v7IM9otY17 — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) January 22, 2026

See the full list of local school delays

The Boston 25 Weather Team is continuing to monitor the timing, track, and expected snow totals for the storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

