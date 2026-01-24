Local

Massachusetts schools announce closures ahead of impending snowstorm

By Boston 25 News Staff
School closings Boston 25 news
By Boston 25 News Staff

Heads up, parents and students!

Many schools in Massachusetts have announced closings ahead of Sunday’s snowstorm that will last well into the day on Monday.

See the full list of local school delays

The Boston 25 Weather Team is continuing to monitor the timing, track, and expected snow totals for the storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read