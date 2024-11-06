Live results: Donald Trump elected 47th president of US after refusing to accept defeat 4 years ago

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts. With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

Republicans reclaimed control of the Senate, picking up seats in West Virginia and Ohio. Top House races are focused in New York and California, where Democrats are trying to claw back some of the 10 or so seats where Republicans have made surprising gains in recent years.

Follow the AP’s Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the latest:

Republican Kevin Kiley wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 3rd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday, defeating Democrat Jessica Morse.

Kiley, a first-term congressman, had captured the seat in 2022 by arguing that California was in turmoil under Democratic rule in Washington and Sacramento. The 3rd Congressional District stretches across much of the state’s eastern border and includes Sacramento’s northeastern suburbs. Former President Trump narrowly carried the district in the 2020 presidential election. The Associated Press declared Kiley the winner at 10:48 a.m. EST.

After election loss in Montana, Sen. Jon Tester says he called Republican Tim Sheehy to congratulate him

Tester also thanked his supporters and said he’d go back to working on his farm.

“Look, I’m very, very blessed,” he said. “I’ve had a great 18 years in the United States Senate. I’ve met some incredible people along the way and had the opportunity to do some great things to help move this state forward, move the country forward.”

Wisconsin’s Senate race remains close

Wisconsin’s hotly contested race for U.S. Senate between Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican Eric Hovde, who was backed by President-elect Donald Trump, remained close Wednesday morning.

Baldwin had a lead of 0.9% based on unofficial results, which is just within the 1% margin that would allow for Hovde to request a recount if he pays for it.

Morocco’s king calls Trump’s win ‘a tribute to his patriotism’

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Wednesday expressed “sincere congratulations” and “best wishes” to President-elect Donald Trump, referencing the latter’s 2020 decision to back Morocco’s stance in the disputed Western Sahara.

“Mr. Trump’s resounding success in these elections is a tribute to his patriotism and rewards his commitment to upholding the best interests of the United States,” the king wrote in a letter published by the state press agency, MAP.

The 61-year-old monarch said Moroccans were grateful for Trump’s move to shift the United States’ longstanding position in the Western Sahara, a disputed territory that Morocco considers its southern provinces and the United Nations considers “non-self-governing.”

He added that Morocco — which normalized relations with Israel as part of the 2020 Abraham Accords — was committed to allying with the United States to address “increasingly complex regional and global challenges.”

Morocco hopes Trump follows through on the State Department’s yet-to-be-fulfilled 2020 commitment to build a consulate in the disputed territory.

US stock market and bitcoin surge on Trump’s return to office

Investors are betting on what Trump’s return to the White House will mean for the economy and the world.

The Dow jumped 1,200 points, or 2.8% early Wednesday and major stocks including Elon Musk’s Tesla and bitcoin soared.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind the Truth Social platform, also surged.

Republicans seek to add to their Senate majority in Pennsylvania’s race

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race between three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick could help Republicans pad their newfound majority in the chamber in a battleground state contest that remained uncalled by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

McCormick led vote counting Wednesday morning by about 50,000 votes, or less than 1%, but a significant number of votes remained uncounted. In a statement Wednesday, Casey’s campaign said, “There are more votes that need to be counted in areas like Philadelphia and it’s important that every legal ballot will be counted. When that happens we are confident the senator will be reelected.”

It’s the first time Casey has shared the same ballot as Donald Trump, who won Pennsylvania for a second time in 2024 after winning it in 2016.

Casey, the son of a former two-term governor, is a stalwart of the state’s Democratic Party, having won six statewide elections going back to 1996.

McCormick is making his second run for the Senate after losing narrowly in 2022′s Republican primary. He left his job as CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund to run.

Democratic incumbent US Rep. Susan Wild concedes in competitive Pennsylvania House race

Three-term Democratic Rep. Susan Wild has conceded in in her race against Republican Ryan Mackenzie in a hotly contested Pennsylvania congressional district, though The Associated Press still hasn’t called the race.

Republicans had targeted the seat as a possible flip that would boost their prospects for keeping the House majority.

“I congratulate my opponent on winning this seat, and I am going to do everything to ensure a smooth transition, because the people of this district deserve nothing less,” Wild said in her statement.

What could Trump’s win mean for Europe?

Dozens of European leaders will be assessing a new global outlook during a one-day summit in Hungary’s capital on Thursday, with the knowledge that the election of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president could have far-reaching consequences for the continent.

Despite myriad economic problems and two wars in the neighborhood, all eyes will be glued on Washington to see whether Trump’s return will cause political strife throughout the continent, much like his first presidency did.

▶ Read more about how trans-Atlantic economic relations might change

What are Trump’s plans for a second administration?

Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.

The former president and now president-elect often skipped over details but through more than a year of policy pronouncements and written statements outlined a wide-ranging agenda that blends traditional conservative approaches to taxes, regulation and cultural issues with a more populist bent on trade and a shift in America’s international role.

Trump’s agenda also would scale back federal government efforts on civil rights and expand presidential powers.

▶ Read more about Trump’s proposed policies

Bolsonaro hopes Brazil will ‘follow the same path’ following Trump’s win

Brazil’s far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro said on the social platform X that Trump’s imminent return to the White House marked “the triumph of the people’s will over the arrogant designs of an elite who disdain our values, beliefs, and traditions.”

He said Trump’s victory was historic and would empower right-wing and conservative movements across the globe, and he hoped it would inspire Brazil to “follow the same path.”

Bolsonaro lost his reelection bid in late 2022 and a little over two months later, his supporters stormed the capital in a bid to restore him to power. It was widely seen as an echo of the U.S. Capitol insurrection two years earlier, and Bolsonaro is now the target of several investigations.

A unified Republican grip on Washington would set the course for Trump’s agenda

But if Democrats wrest control of the House, it would provide an almost certain backstop, with veto power over the White House.

Trump, speaking early Wednesday at his election night party in Florida, said the results delivered an “unprecedented and powerful mandate” for Republicans.

He called the Senate rout “incredible.” And he praised House Speaker Mike Johnson, who dashed from his own party in Louisiana to join Trump. “He’s doing a terrific job,” Trump said.

Vote counting in some races could go on for days and control of the House is too early to call.

▶ Read more about the congressional races

Norwegian group: Trump’s election means US ‘will no longer be a driving force’ in climate fight

Norwegian Bellona environmental group said that “with the election of Donald Trump, the United States will no longer be a driving force globally to reach the 1.5 Celsius target,” referencing the international goal of trying to limit future warming since preindustrial times.

The outcome means the European Union “must take the global leadership role in the climate fight, and to a significantly greater extent ensure the defense of Europe’s strategic interests,” the group said.

“The EU will now become significantly more important for climate, technology development and restructuring in the next four years,” Frederic Hauge, founder of the Oslo-based organization, said in a statement.

On Ukraine’s front and in Kyiv, hope and pragmatism compete when it comes to Trump’s election

Soldiers in a Ukrainian artillery battery on the front lines of the country’s east were only vaguely aware of American election results pointing to Donald Trump’s victory Wednesday — but firm in their hopes for the next president of the United States.

Their entrenched artillery battery fires on Russian forces daily — and takes fire nearly as often. Just the other day, one of their overhead nets snared a Russian drone.

“I hope that the quantity of weapons, the quantity of guns for our victory will increase,” the unit’s 39-year-old commander, who goes by the name Mozart, said in the hours before Trump’s win was confirmed. “We don’t care who is the president, as long as they don’t cut us off from help, because we need it.”

Though Trump’s election throws into doubt American support for Ukraine — and ultimately whether Kyiv can beat back Russia’s invasion — the soldiers who use their Starlink connection to the internet sparingly learned of the results from Associated Press journalists.

▶ Read more about the response in Ukraine to Trump’s victory

Slovakia’s prime minister congratulates Trump on his victory

“We respect the choice of American people,” Prime Minister Robert Fico said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Fico, who is known for pro-Russian views, said the result of the election is “certainly a defeat of liberal and progressivist ideas because the new American President is a conservative. We think he’ll focus on the economy issues in the United States.”

Fico said what’s of importance is that “everybody is waiting for the first steps in regards of the war in Ukraine.”

Fico added that Trump might reduce or halt the military aid for Ukraine or propose an immediate cease-fire to open the way for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Fico ended his state’s military aid for Ukraine.

How are markets responding to the election results?

Futures markets in the U.S. surged early Wednesday, with the Dow climbing 2.85% and the S&P 500 rising nearly 2%.

Bitcoin, which many see as a winner under a Trump presidency, hit all-time highs above $75,000.

Tesla, the company run by Trump surrogate Elon Musk, spiked 12% before the opening bell while other electric vehicle makers slumped.

Banking stocks also moved solidly higher, with expectations of a pullback by regulators overseeing markets under Trump.

US humanitarian group urges Trump, Congress to ‘reject policies that demonize immigrants and asylum seekers’

The International Rescue Committee, a large humanitarian aid organization, urged the Trump administration to “continue America’s traditions of humanitarian leadership and care of the most vulnerable.”

The New York-based nonprofit also urged the new administration and Congress to “reject policies that demonize immigrants and asylum seekers,” and noted that the U.S. program to resettle refugees has saved lives and strengthened the fabric of the United States.

IRC is led by Britain’s former top diplomat, David Miliband, and says it provides relief services to people affected by crises in more than 40 countries.

Barriers broken and history made in several congressional races

With their victories, several candidates are set to be firsts.

New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat, won his race to become the first Korean American elected to the Senate.

Delaware State Rep. Sarah McBride, a Democrat, won her race to become the first openly transgender person elected to Congress. The former Obama administration official was elected to the Delaware General Assembly in 2021.

Democrat Angela Alsobrooks won her race and is set to become Maryland’s first Black senator. Alsobrooks is currently the county executive for Maryland’s Prince George’s County, one of the most prosperous Black-majority counties in the nation.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Democrat from Delaware, broke barriers again, becoming the first woman and first Black person elected to the Senate from the state. Seven years ago, when she was elected to the House, she was the first woman and first Black person to represent Delaware in the House. It will be the first time that two Black women will serve simultaneously in the Senate.

North Dakota elected its first woman to Congress. Republican Julie Fedorchak, running for the House of Representatives, won her race handily in the deep red state. She’s currently a member of the state’s public service commission.

Bernie Moreno, a Republican from Ohio,defeated incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown to be the first Latino from the state elected to the Senate.

Bitcoin hits new high as investors bet Trump’s victory will benefit cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin jumped nearly 8% to a record $75,345.00 in early trading on Wednesday, before falling back and was recently trading at around $73,700.00.

Trump was previously a crypto skeptic but changed his mind and embraced cryptocurrencies ahead of the election.

He pledged to make America “the crypto capital of the planet” and create a “strategic reserve” of bitcoin. His campaign accepted donations in cryptocurrency and he courted crypto fans at a bitcoin conference in July.

He also launched World Liberty Financial, a new venture with family members to trade cryptocurrencies.

Abortion proposals win in 7 states

Despite major losses for Democrats in the Senate and White House, the party’s central campaign issue surrounding protecting reproductive rights fared much better across the country as abortion rights advocates won on measures in seven states.

The last state to pass such a measure by early Wednesday was Montana, where abortion rights advocates pushed to enshrine abortion rights until fetal viability into the state constitution as a safeguard against future rollbacks. Though there’s no defined time frame, doctors say viability is sometime after 21 weeks.

In three others — Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota — voters rejected measures that would have created a constitutional right to abortion.

Montana enshrines abortion rights

Montana voters chose to protect the right to an abortion in their state constitution.

The ballot initiative sought to enshrine a 1999 Montana Supreme Court ruling that said the constitutional right to privacy protects the right to a pre-viability abortion by a provider of the patient’s choice. Though there’s no defined time frame, doctors say viability is sometime after 21 weeks.

The Associated Press declared the amendment was approved at 6:01 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Republican Ryan Zinke wins reelection to U.S. House in Montana’s 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Montana on Wednesday.

Zinke will serve a second term in the western Montana district, which was drawn after the state received an additional congressional seat from the 2020 census. Zinke faced a rematch against Democrat Monica Tranel, who fell a few points short of winning the seat in 2022. Zinke was U.S. interior secretary in the Trump administration for nearly two years before resigning while facing several ethics investigations. Zinke served as Montana’s lone U.S. House member from 2015 through early 2017, when he resigned to become interior secretary. The Associated Press declared Zinke the winner at 6:28 a.m. EST.

Republican Tim Sheehy wins election to U.S. Senate from Montana, beating incumbent Jon Tester

Republican Tim Sheehy won the U.S. Senate seat in Montana on Wednesday, defeating three-term incumbent Jon Tester and flipping a closely watched Senate seat.

Tester was the only Democrat holding statewide office in Montana, which has voted for the Republican candidate in every presidential contest since 1992. Sheehy, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, ran as a Trump-supporting conservative in a state where the president-elect is immensely popular. The Associated Press declared Sheehy the winner at 6:26 a.m. EST.

In Kamala Harris’ ancestral village, disappointment

There was a sense of disappointment in Thulasendrapuram, a tiny village in southern India, where Kamala Harris’ mother’s family has ancestral ties and where people were rooting for the Democratic nominee for president.

Residents in this village, who were keenly following the election results on their smartphones, were left silent as initial enthusiasm faded, even before the presidential race call, but many said they were proud that she put up a good fight. The villagers were hoping for a Harris victory and had Tuesday held special Hindu prayers for her at a local temple where Harris’ name is engraved in a list of donors. Some were also planning to blast off fireworks and distribute sweets had she won.

“We are sad about it. But what can we do? It was in the hands of the voters of that country. They made Trump win. We can only wish Trump well for his victory,” said J. Sudhakar.

As results became clearer, a gaggle of reporters that was stationed outside the village temple also quickly scattered away. The village — site of a brief media spectacle and euphoria since Tuesday — became almost deserted.

FIFA’s president congratulates Trump

“We will have a great FIFA World Cup and a great FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America! Football Unites the World” FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote on his Instagram account in a message of congratulations to Trump.

Infantino had tried to build close ties to the first Trump administration, making at least two visits to the White House and joining then-President Trump at a dinner event in Davos, Switzerland during the World Economic Forum in January 2020.

The United States will host most of the games at the 2026 World Cup in men’s soccer.

Investors react to Trump’s victory in US election by buying on the German stock market

The Dax rose significantly by 1.5% to 19,544 points in early Xetra trading, German news agency dpa agency reported.

Robert Halver, Head of Capital Market Analysis at Baader Bank said that “since Donald Trump stands for the economy, it can be assumed that stock markets around the world will go up. With one exception: China, because he (Donald Trump) will definitely impose tariffs at least on China. That will certainly make life difficult for the Chinese.”

“The nice thing is that European stocks, German stocks and export stocks can also benefit. Because we are still so well positioned in the industrial sector that we are helping America to become big again in the industrial sector, so to speak,” he added.

No info on whether Putin will congratulate Trump, Kremlin says

Ahead of the presidential race call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he had no information on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to congratulate Donald Trump but emphasized that Moscow views the U.S. as an “unfriendly” country.

Peskov reaffirmed the Kremlin’s claim that the U.S. support for Ukraine amounted to its involvement in the conflict, telling reporters: “Let’s not forget that we are talking about the unfriendly country that is both directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state.”

Asked if Putin’s failure to congratulate Trump could hurt ties, Peskov responded that Russia-U.S. relations already are at the “lowest point in history,” adding that it will be up to the new U.S. leadership to change the situation. He noted Putin’s statements about Moscow’s readiness for a “constructive dialogue based on justice, equality and readiness to take mutual concerns into account.”

Peskov noted Trump’s campaign statements about his intention to end wars, saying that “those were important statements, but now after the victory, while getting ready to enter the Oval Office or entering the Oval Office, statements could sometimes change.”

Control of the US House is still up for grabs

Republicans have taken the White House and Senate, but the House is still very much in play.

With nearly 60 House elections still undecided, either party could gain control of the chamber. For Democrats, a House majority is the last hope of gaining a toehold in Washington and putting a check on Donald Trump’s power. Yet if Republicans win a House majority, they’ll be able to implement Trump’s agenda with more ease, including extending tax cuts, funding hardline border measures and dismantling parts of the federal government.

Still, it might take some time before House control is decided. Neither party so far has a convincing advantage in the tally of key House races. There are tight races all over the country, including many in slow-counting California.

Trump is elected the 47th president

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

The victory validates his bare-knuckle approach to politics. He attacked his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, in deeply personal — often misogynistic and racist — terms as he pushed an apocalyptic picture of a country overrun by violent migrants.

The coarse rhetoric, paired with an image of hypermasculinity, resonated with angry voters — particularly men — in a deeply polarized nation. As president, he’s vowed to pursue an agenda centered on dramatically reshaping the federal government and retribution against his perceived enemies.

Republican Mike Lawler wins reelection to U.S. House in New York’s 17th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Wednesday.

Lawler is one of several Republicans who flipped traditionally Democratic New York districts in 2022. The 17th District contains the northern part of wealthy Westchester County and extends north and west to include suburban Rockland County and the Hudson Valley’s Putnam County. He defeated former Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones, who lost his seat after redistricting in 2022. The Associated Press declared Lawler the winner at 5:30 a.m. EST.

Race to control the House intensifies with Michigan flip

Republicans have flipped a House seat that was previously held by Democrats, giving them a valuable pickup in a frenzied race for House control.

At this point, practically every seat matters when it comes to building a House majority. In Michigan’s 7th district, Republican Tom Barrett picked up a seat that Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin vacated to run for U.S. Senate. Barrett, a former state senator, defeated another former state lawmaker, Democrat Curtis Hertel.

On the campaign trail, Barrett didn’t back away from his record of supporting abortion restrictions in the statehouse, but he also described abortion access as a settled issue in Michigan.

Zelenskyy says he appreciates Trump’s ‘peace through strength’ mentality

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he appreciates Trump’s commitment to “peace through strength” as the Republican presidential nominee closes in on the electoral votes needed to win the White House.

“I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine,” said Zelenskyy on X. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is interested “in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations.”

“We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership,” said Zelenskyy.

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together,” he said.

European Commission president says she’s looking forward to working with Trump

The European Union’s top official says she’s looking forward to working with Trump again as the former president is on the cusp of victory in the U.S. presidential race.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the E.U. and U.S. “are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.”

“Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens. Millions of jobs and billions in trade and investment on each side of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relationship,” she said in a statement.

The tariffs that Trump slapped on steel and aluminum exports during his last term roiled the bloc’s economy.

NATO leader looks forward to working with Trump

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte says he looks forward to working with Trump “to advance peace through strength” as the former president closes in on the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

“We face a growing number of challenges globally, from a more aggressive Russia, to terrorism, to strategic competition with China, as well the increasing alignment of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran,” Rutte said.

“Working together through NATO helps to deter aggression, protect our collective security and support our economies,” he added.

Rutte also praised Trump for his work during his first term to persuade U.S. allies in NATO to ramp up defense spending.

He noted that around two-thirds of the 32 NATO allies are due to meet the organization’s main defense spending target this year.

World leaders offer their congratulations to Trump

The AP’s current count has Trump three electoral votes shy of winning the White House, though he is leading in key battleground states.

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” wrote Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X. “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”

French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X: “Ready to work together as we were able to do during four years. With your convictions and mine. In respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group