Boston 25 says thank you and goodbye to longtime anchor Mark Ockerbloom

DEDHAM, Mass. — After an amazing 22 years on the desk, Boston 25 is saying goodbye - and thank you - to longtime anchor Mark Ockerbloom.

Following the 6 p.m. show on Friday, May 15, it marked Mark’s final day on air.

Since joining the station in 2004, Mark has covered a myriad of breaking news events, ranging from some of the area’s biggest stories, such as the Boston Marathon bombing, the Aaron Hernandez trial, the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, and Whitey Bulger’s capture.

Additionally, “Ock” also covered multiple New England sports championships like Stanley Cups and Super Bowls, World Series, and NBA Finals, and even some of New England’s major weather events, like the Blizzard of ‘26.

“As a kid who grew up in Winchester, it was the thrill of a lifetime to get to work in my home market,” said Ockerbloom. “I want to thank all of the talented people I’ve had the privilege of working with day in and day out. I’d also like to acknowledge and thank my many viewers who always trusted me to bring them accurate information.

Mark is a BC High and Providence College graduate and is an active supporter of JDRF, NAMI, Special Olympics Massachusetts, and Medfield Public Schools. He also volunteers at the Pan Mass Challenge in honor of his older brother Carl, who lost his battle with cancer in 2004.

Ockerbloom is also a multi-award-winning journalist, with his latest feat coming back in December, when he was awarded the Emmy’s Silver Circle Award, which is given to individuals who have devoted a quarter of a century or more to the television industry and made significant contributions to the industry, the Academy, their community, and to people training for careers in television. He joined former Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz and current Boston 25 reporter Bob Ward to be honored with the award.

With all of us here at Boston 25 News, we say thank you to Mark! We appreciate everything you’ve done and wish you good luck in your future endeavors!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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