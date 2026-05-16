Mass General Hospital accepts 2 patients from Maine explosion, both listed as critical

SEARSMONT, Maine — Mass General Hospital in Boston has accepted two patients from the explosion that happened at a lumber mill in Maine yesterday.

Both victims are listed in critical conditions, according to the hospital.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. on Friday after a fire occurred at a silo at Robbins Lumber on Main Street in the Waldo County town of Searsmont.

Searsmont is located about 40 miles east of Maine’s capital city of Augusta.

While crews began extinguishing efforts on the fire, an explosion occurred, injuring numerous people. As a result, one firefighter was found dead, and several other people were critically injured.

“The incident has been declared a mass casualty event, which, according to the World Health Organization, is characterized by a sudden surge in patients that overwhelms the capacity of local medical resources,” officials said in a statement.

At this time, the fire has been contained, but the public is urged to stay clear of the area and follow all instructions from emergency personnel on scene as crews continue to work on the scene for the next couple of days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group