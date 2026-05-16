Maine firefighter killed in lumber facility explosion identified, state fire marshal announced

SEARSMONT, ME — The Maine firefighter who was killed during an explosion and fire at a Searsmont Lumber Mill has been identified as 27-year-old Andrew Cross of the Morrill Fire Department, the state’s fire marshal’s office announced.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. when crews responded to Robbins Lumber on Main Street in the Waldo County town of Searsmont for reports of a silo fire.

While crews began extinguishing efforts on the fire, an explosion occurred, injuring numerous people. As a result, one firefighter, later identified as Cross, was found dead, and several other people were critically injured.

Explosion and fire at a Maine lumber facility TIFFANY MANNARINI via CNN

“Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and prayers are with the firefighter’s family, loved ones, and colleagues during this devastating time,” said Maine State Fire Marshal Shawn Esler.

A dignified transfer was held at around 11 a.m. for Firefighter Cross, where his body was transferred from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta to Risposta’s Funeral Home in Belfast.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group